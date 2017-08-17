ABT's Audi SQ5 Is Worthy Of The RS Badge

ABT Sportsline has pumped new blood into the second generation Audi SQ5 by making it 20 percent more powerful than the stock version.
It's unknown what exactly the tuner did to it, but the sportiest luxury compact SUV made in Ingolstadt pushes 425PS (419hp) and 550Nm (406lb-ft) of torque, which is 71PS (70hp) and 50Nm (37lb-ft) more than the stock model.
ABT believes that the extra muscle should be reflected in the bodywork, so they have also developed a few exterior upgrades for the new Audi SQ5. However, they're not ready yet, but still, those looking into a bit more could choose one of the wheels offered by the Bavarian company, in 20- and 21-inch diameters, available in different patterns and various finishes.
The tuner hasn’t forgotten about those that chose other versions of the second-gen Audi Q5, and says that a "performance injection" is coming to the 2.0-liter TFSI engine that normally makes 252PS (248hp). A small power bump is also planned for the 2.0-liter TDI version, which will raise its output from 190PS (187hp) and 400Nm (295lb-ft) of torque, to 215PS (212hp) and 440Nm (325lb-ft) of torque.