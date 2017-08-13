AC Schnitzer Works Its Magic On New BMW 5-Series

German tuning company AC Schnitzer has wasted no time developing and releasing its first modifications for the 2018 BMW 5-Series.
Visually, the aftermarket firm has a multitude of interior and exterior tweaks available for the 5-Series, starting with new side skirts, a custom front spoiler and splitter, a bespoke rear diffuser and a subtle rear lip spoiler for the sedan and a roof spoiler for the wagon. Both body styles can also have carbon fiber wing mirror caps fitted.
Moving to the interior, AC Schnitzer has designed new velour floor mats for the car and a set of aluminum pedals.
As it stands, performance upgrades are only available for two 5-Series variants, the 540i and the 530d. For the petrol-powered version of that pair, power has been lifted from the 3.0-liter inline six's standard 340 hp all the way to 400 hp. Meanwhile, the 530d now produces 315 hp, a hefty gain from the stock 265 hp.
Owners of the 520d, 530i and M550i needn't stress however with AC Schnitzer confirming that it is working on tuning packages for them as well.
Rounding out the modifications currently available is a new exhaust system with stainless steel tailpipes available in chrome or black.