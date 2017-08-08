Acura ARX-05 Prototype Teased Ahead Of Monterey Events

The Acura ARX-05 race car prototype will debut on August 18 at The Quail, followed by appearances at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.
Next year, the ARX-05 will hit the track under the Team Penske umbrella, competing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Its competition debut will be at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January.
The Acura ARX-05 (Acura Racing eXperimental, generation 5) is only the latest in a long line of endurance prototypes fielded by the Japanese automaker these past 25 years.
Its styling was done at the Acura Design Studio in Los Angeles, under the supervision of Dave Marek, Acura's global creative director. Unfortunately, the teaser doesn't reveal much else, aside from some indication of the car's shape and a few of its aero features.
The ARX-05 is now part of a multi-year program, administered by Honda Performance Development, which is the racing arm for both Honda Racing as well as Acura Motorsports in North America.