Acura NSX Is Ready For A Night Out With Vossen's Custom Shoes

Whoever said that bronze or gold wheels only look their best on Subarus, especially the WRX STI, hasn't seen this Acura NSX.
It's the work of Vossen Wheels, which gave it a set of aftermarket rims, size 20x9-inch front and 21x12-inch rear, finished in a color called Brickell Bronze.
This particular set is known as the VPS-314, and just as expected, it can also be had in a variety of transparent and solid shades, which can give your Acura NSX a special touch.
However, if these wheels don’t really suit your taste, then you can always select one of the other 38 sets available from Vossen, in a variety of patterns, sizes, and, of course, finishes. Depending on your choice, a set could set you back for approximately $2,000, at the very best.
With the company's online configurator, which can be accessed here, enthusiasts can find out exactly how these wheels look, not only on an Acura NSX, but on numerous other cars.