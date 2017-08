Acura NSX Is Ready For A Night Out With Vossen's Custom Shoes

PHOTO GALLERY

Whoever said that bronze or gold wheels only look their best on Subarus, especially the WRX STI , hasn't seen this Acura NSX.It's the work of Vossen Wheels, which gave it a set of aftermarket rims , size 20x9-inch front and 21x12-inch rear, finished in a color called Brickell Bronze.This particular set is known as the VPS-314, and just as expected, it can also be had in a variety of transparent and solid shades, which can give your Acura NSX a special touch.However, if these wheels don’t really suit your taste, then you can always select one of the other 38 sets available from Vossen, in a variety of patterns, sizes, and, of course, finishes. Depending on your choice, a set could set you back for approximately $2,000, at the very best.With the company's online configurator, which can be accessed, enthusiasts can find out exactly how these wheels look, not only on an Acura NSX , but on numerous other cars.