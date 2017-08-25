Acura TLX-L Debuts In China With A Longer Wheelbase

Following a preview earlier this month, Acura has officially unveiled the new TLX-L at the Chengdu Motor Show in China.
Looking virtually identical to the concept, the production model has a familiar front fascia with Jewel Eye LED headlights and chrome trim. Bigger changes occur aft of the A-pillar as the car rides on an extended wheelbase and features longer rear door. Rounding out the exterior highlights are a standard panoramic glass sunroof, a rear spoiler, and a dual exhaust system with chromed tailpipes.
Acura was coy on specifics but confirmed the car's wheelbase now measures 2900mm (114.1 inches) long. The standard TLX has a wheelbase of 2775mm (109.3 inches) so rear seat passenger are treated to an additional 125mm (4.9 inches) of room.
The company didn't have much else to say about the car but we can see it comes nicely equipped with a three-spoke steering wheel, leather upholstery, and metallic trim. Rear seat passengers also have access to an infotainment system which is located in the center armrest.
Car News China reports the TLX-L will be offered with two different engines including a 2.4-liter four-cylinder with 208 PS (153 kW) and a 3.5-liter V6 developing 294 PS (216 kW).
Both models will come equipped with Acura's Precision All-Wheel Steer (PAWS) system which independently adjusts the rear wheel toe angles for improved maneuverability.