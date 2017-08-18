Acura TLX-L Revealed Ahead Of Chinese Debut

Acura has released the first pictures of the TLX-L ahead of a rumored debut at Chengdu Motor Show later this month.
Previewed by a concept earlier this year, the production model has a familiar design but adopts a slightly less aggressive front bumper and angular fog lights. Of course, the biggest change is the car's extended wheelbase which helps to create a spacious rear passenger compartment.
Little is known about the model at this point but reports suggest the vehicle will come equipped with a panoramic moonroof and company's Precision All-Wheel Steer (PAWS) system. The latter system independently adjusts the rear wheel toe angles for improved maneuverability.
That's not much to go on but the company has previously said the car will maintain the "TLX’s high-quality driving performance" while further enhancing passenger comfort.
Engine options remain unconfirmed but the Chinese-spec TLX can be equipped with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that develops 208 PS (153 kW) and 247 Nm (182 lb-ft) of torque.
The TLX-L will become the second Acura model to be produced in China when it goes on sale later this year. It will compete with other long-wheelbase vehicles such as the BMW 5-Series and Mercedes E-Class.