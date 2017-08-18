Acura Unveils Its New ARX-05 Prototype Race Car

Following a preview earlier this month, Acura has officially unveiled the ARX-05 race car.
Set to compete in the 2018 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the ARX-05 is based on the ORECA 07 chassis and features Acura-specific bodywork as well as Jewel Eye headlights.
Acura was coy on performance specifications but confirmed the model is powered by a twin-turbo AR35TT engine. It is loosely based on the 3.5-liter V6 that resides in models such as the MDX, TLX, and RLX.
Two cars will be fielded by Team Penske and they will compete in a multi-year Daytona Prototype International program administered by Honda Performance Development. The cars will celebrate their racing debut at the Rolex 24 in January and one of the models will be driven by Juan Pablo Montoya and Dane Cameron. The other pair of drivers will be announced at a later date.
Acura Motorsports President Art St. Cyr hailed the unveiling of the car by saying "Right from the start, Acura has raced – and done so successfully." He went on to say "The ARX-05 is our fifth-generation prototype, and we expect great things from our partnership with Team Penske."