Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Costs A Crazy $1.5K A Month To Lease

Alfa Romeo is looking to make the most of the limited supply of Giulia Quadrifoglio models in the United States with some very steep leasing offers available.
Cars Direct has discovered that in July, Alfa Romeo was offering leases for the sports sedan through Ally Financial at a cost of $1,511 per month for 24 months, plus $4,299 due at signing and with an allowance of 10,000 miles of driving per year.
To put that leasing program into perspective, a new BMW M3 can be had for as little as $838 a month for 24 months while a Cadillac CTS-V will set buyers back $957 a month. For the price of the Giulia Quadrifoglio, drivers could actually lease a $102,000 Mercedes-Benz S550, a car that competes in two segments above the Giulia.
In the U.S., the Quadrifoglio starts at $72,000 which isn’t bad for all the performance it gets you. However, entry-level variants can be leased from as little as $299 a month for 24 months or $456 a month for the punchier Giulia Ti if you qualify for a $2,750 conquest bonus for coming from a rivaling brand. It doesn’t take a genius to realize which option most consumers would prefer.
Admittedly, leasing deals for the range-topping Alfa should become more affordable when hype around the car begins to diminish and more units land on U.S. shores.