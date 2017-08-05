Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Meets The Gorgeous Alfaholics GTA-R 290

Alfa Romeo’s Giulia Quadrifoglio meets up with one of the finest classic Alfas in existence.
If you haven’t spent a considerable amount of time on the south of Europe in the last two to three decades, chances are that you don’t really get why Alfa Romeo is such a big deal.
And no one would blame you as Alfa Romeo never really had a world beater in its range for a very long time.
Apparently, this now has changed as the Giulia Quadrifoglio has been wildly praised on both sides of the Atlantic, looking cars like the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63 straight in the eyes with confidence.
As for the Alfaholics GTA-R 290, it’s simply the ultimate version of Alfa Romeo’s beloved 105-series. Alfaholics is to Alfa Romeo what Singer is to Porsche. Built with a tremendous amount of loving detail, Alfaholics managed to keep the original spirit of the car and turn it up to 11.
Power comes from a 2.3-liter Twin Spark engine with electronic fuel injection, putting out 240hp, enough to give the really light Giulia a power-to-weight ratio of 290hp per ton.
Watch this beautiful pair of Alfas on the latest DriveTribe video linked below.