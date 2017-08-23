All-Electric Audi E-Tron Quattro SUV Charges Up The 'Ring

New spy shots show the upcoming electric Audi E-Tron Quattro SUV being driven rather enthusiastically at the Nurburgring.
Audi’s test drivers are obviously pushing this E-Tron Quattro prototype to its limits, judged by this set of photos showing the electric SUV getting out of shape on a right bend.
It also looks like the much-awaited production version of the E-Tron Quattro will retain the looks of the 2015 concept. With that said, the first all-electric Audi is also looking basically the same with the upcoming Q6 but Audi claims that the two models are completely different to each other.
We do know that the E-Tron Quattro will ride on a EV-specific architecture that is also going to be used in the production version of the Porsche Mission E. The 2015 concept of the E-Tron Quattro used three electric motors for a total of 429hp and over 590lb-ft (800Nm) of torque. An “overboost” function enabled the electric powertrain to increase power up to 496hp for a short period of time.
The final production version of the E-Tron Quattro also targets a driving range of over 310 miles (500km) on a single charge, with the concept using a 95kWh battery pack.
Expect Audi to introduce the E-Tron Quattro to the market in 2018, so more information will surface in the following weeks.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops