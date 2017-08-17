All-Electric McLaren Could Be Just A Few Years Away

McLaren’s Ultimate Series is set to receive a third all-new vehicle and this time it’ll be powered purely by electricity, Autocar reports.
The car, still unnamed, is tipped to arrive after the hardcore P15 hypercar late this year and 2018’s three-seat BP23, and will offer performance on par with the 675LT.
Word about an all-electric hypercar for the Ultimate Series first emerged in June 2016 but at the time, it was thought the car was being developed purely as a testbed for the British marque’s hybridized future. However, it would appear that the vehicle has been given the green light for production in a move that will allow McLaren to beat Ferrari, Lamborghini and Porsche to the EV supercar punch.
Alongside this EV, it is reported that the next-generation Sports Series model will arrive in 2020 as a hybrid and be joined by a hybrid Super Series the following year.