All-Electric McLaren Could Be Just A Few Years Away

McLaren’s Ultimate Series is set to receive a third all-new vehicle and this time it’ll be powered purely by electricity,reports.The car, still unnamed, is tipped to arrive after the hardcore P15 hypercar late this year and 2018’s three-seat BP23 , and will offer performance on par with the 675LT.Word about an all-electric hypercar for the Ultimate Series first emerged in June 2016 but at the time, it was thought the car was being developed purely as a testbed for the British marque’s hybridized future. However, it would appear that the vehicle has been given the green light for production in a move that will allow McLaren to beat Ferrari, Lamborghini and Porsche to the EV supercar punch.Alongside this EV, it is reported that the next-generation Sports Series model will arrive in 2020 as a hybrid and be joined by a hybrid Super Series the following year.