All-Electric Mini Could Debut At Frankfurt Motor Show

We recently received confirmation that the first all-electric Mini production model will be built in the UK and now the latest word on the street indicates the vehicle will debut at next month's Frankfurt Motor Show.
Rather than being a bespoke model, the electric Mini will be a battery-powered version of the three-door Hatchback and BMW Blog reports that it will premiere in just a couple of weeks.
Neither BMW or Mini have confirmed the news but we do know the hatchback's electric powertrain will be built by BMW at its e-mobility center in Bavaria before being delivered to the Mini factory in Oxford, UK for installation.
Production of the electric Mini will commence in 2019 and the car will be followed shortly after to the market by an all-electric BMW X3.