All-New Dacia Duster Officially Unveiled Ahead Of Frankfurt

After 7 years in production, the current Dacia Duster has been replaced by an entirely new generation.
Unveiled online ahead of its public premiere that will take place on September 12, at 11:10 CET (5:10 am EST), during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the budget SUV carries an evolutionary design, which should help it continue the success of its predecessor.
Changes include the extended grille, flanked by wider headlights with incorporated LED DRLs, a modified front bumper with a silver skid plate made from a scratch-resistant material and new creases on the bonnet. The new Dacia Duster also comes with black wing arch trims, new taillights that are similarly shaped to those of the Jeep Renegade, aluminum roof bars, 17-inch wheels and a new exterior color, called Atacama Orange.
Dacia says that the windscreen has been brought forward by 100mm (3.9in), and is more steeply raked, which frees some additional space in the cabin. However, images with the interior design have yet to be released, but the automaker describes it using words such as "completely redesigned", "quality-feel", and "new equipment".
Those interested in the 2018 Dacia Duster should wait a couple of weeks to find out about its underpinnings, engine lineup, and safety gizmos, because the Romanian automaker will likely release them during the German event.