All-New Dacia Duster Teased Ahead Of Frankfurt Premiere

Dacia is bringing the new generation Duster to this year's Frankfurt Motor Show.
Announcing its presence at the event is a short teaser video posted on social media, which shows the current SUV, rather than bits of the bodywork of the new one, or a camouflaged prototype, accompanied by a few words.
"What on earth is Duster thinking of? Get ready for its take off! Discover more at Frankfurt Motor Show."
Despite being spied on several occasions, the 2018 Dacia Duster remains a mystery, beneath its new skin, as contradictory reports speak of it either adopting the CMF platform of the Nissan Qashqai and Renault Kadjar, or using a reworked version of the current architecture.
Most of its engine lineup is expected to be carried over, but it appears that the automaker is also planning on expanding it with a new unit: the 1.6-liter dCi diesel that's present on several Renault vehicles for quite a few years now.
And if you were hoping that Dacia will also launch a 7-seat version of the new-gen Duster, then you will be disappointed to find out that such a model has been discarded.