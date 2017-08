All-New Dacia Duster Teased Ahead Of Frankfurt Premiere

VIDEO

Dacia is bringing the new generation Duster to this year's Frankfurt Motor Show.Announcing its presence at the event is a short teaser video posted on social media, which shows the current SUV , rather than bits of the bodywork of the new one, or a camouflaged prototype, accompanied by a few words."What on earth is Duster thinking of? Get ready for its take off! Discover more at Frankfurt Motor Show."Despite being spied on several occasions, the 2018 Dacia Duster remains a mystery, beneath its new skin, as contradictory reports speak of it either adopting the CMF platform of the Nissan Qashqai and Renault Kadjar , or using a reworked version of the current architecture.Most of its engine lineup is expected to be carried over, but it appears that the automaker is also planning on expanding it with a new unit: the 1.6-liter dCi diesel that's present on several Renault vehicles for quite a few years now.And if you were hoping that Dacia will also launch a 7-seat version of the new-gen Duster , then you will be disappointed to find out that such a model has been discarded.