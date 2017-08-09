All-New Hyundai Santa Fe Makes Spy Video Debut

A rainy day at the Nurburgring didn’t scared away the new generation Hyundai Santa Fe, which was spied speeding around the track.
If you somehow recognize this prototype, that's because it's the same one caught by our vigilant spy photographers on camera almost two months ago, and nothing seems to have changed since then.
The heavy camouflage that covers most of its redesigned body, keeps us from seeing its new styling, but we already know that it will adopt two separate sets of headlights, on each side of the grille, and probably a larger footprint compared to the outgoing model.
The new generation Hyundai Santa Fe is believed to be offered with both five or seven seats, probably under different monikers.
As far as the engine lineup goes, expect an assortment of gasoline and outside the U.S., diesel units too, with both FWD and AWD layouts. To appeal to those looking for an eco friendly vehicle, it will likely offer a plug-in hybrid variant too.
It's still too early to talk about a reveal date, but if everything goes as planned, the new Hyundai Santa Fe should hit the market late next year.