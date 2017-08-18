All-New Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Scooped Trying To Hide Its Panamericana Grille

Mercedes-AMG has started testing the new generation GLE 63 with our spy photographers capturing it in the wild, last month.
However, that set of images didn’t offer a good look into the powerful SUV's Panamericana grille, which was also adopted by the AMG versions of the GLC and GLC Coupe, but this video, shot on the Nurburgring, does.
Other features that will differentiate it from the regular models will be the beefed up body kit, large wheels that spin around an improved braking system, and the V8 symphony coming from under the hood.
The all-new Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 will be powered by the German brand's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, available in two output stages: 571PS (563hp) and 750Nm (553lb-ft) of torque in the lesser variant, and 612PS (603) and 850Nm (627lb-ft) of torque in the 'S' model. This is exactly identical to the new AMG E63, which needs just 3.3sec to go from naught to 100km/h (62mph), in 'S' guise.
With the regular versions of the GLE poised to debut next year, the two AMG models should follow them shortly.