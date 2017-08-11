All-New Mitsubishi Xpander Debuts In Indonesia

Mitsubishi has unveiled the all-new Xpander at the Indonesia International Auto Show in Jakarta.
Designed to blend the ruggedness of SUVs with the practicality of MPVs, the Xpander has a bold appearance that will likely provoke some pretty strong reactions. While styling is always subjective, the model has a Dynamic Shield front fascia with high-mounted LED daytime running lights and vertical headlights.
The unique styling continues further back as designers installed prominent character lines and flared wheel arches. The model also has a gently sloping roof, a tailgate-mounted spoiler, and L-shaped LED taillights.
Moving into the cabin, drivers will find a three-spoke steering wheel, metallic accents, and tasteful touches of wood trim. The seven-seater also boasts class-leading interior room as well as an "abundance" of storage compartments including 16 cup holders.
Mitsubishi was light on specifics but confirmed the Xpander will have a digital multi-information display in the instrument cluster and an infotainment system with Bluetooth and internet connectivity.
Power is provided by a 1.5-liter petrol engine which produces 105 PS (77 kW). It can be connected to either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox. Regardless of which transmission is selected, all Xpander models are equipped with front-wheel drive.
The Xpander will go on sale in Indonesia this fall and pricing starts at 189,050,000 rupiah ($14,152). It will eventually be offered in other ASEAN markets in early 2018.