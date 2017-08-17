All-New Nissan Leaf Getting Ready For First Public Appearance

Following the all-new Nissan Leaf's official global reveal in the U.S on September 5, the new generation model will also make its first public appearances at the 2017 National Drive Electric Week.
These evens will be scattered across eight U.S. cities and will see the Leaf arriving in Seattle, Washington (Denny Park), San Diego, California (Qualcomm Stadium) and Alpharetta, Georgia (Avalon) on September 9, followed by an appearance in Bridgewater, New Jersey on September 14, at the Bridgewater Municipal Building Car Park.
Last but not least, the Leaf will pay a visit to Portland, Oregon (Washington Square), Los Angeles (LA State Historic Park) and Cupertino (DeAnza College), California and Cambridge, Massachusetts (Danehy Park) on September 16.
"The timing couldn't be better. Bringing LEAF to some of the most enthusiastic EV advocates just days after its global debut is the perfect way to kick things off for this technology-packed car," said Nissan EV marketing and sales exec, Brian Maragno.
"We can't wait to show off the all-new LEAF to electric vehicle owners and enthusiasts during National Drive Electric Week."
The Nissan Leaf is coming to the National Drive Electric Week for the third straight year as its official sponsor.