All-New Porsche Cayenne Reveals Its Silhouette In New Teaser [w/Video]

If you're interested in finding out everything there is to know about the new generation Porsche Cayenne, then you may want to set an alarm for August 29, 9:00 pm CEST (3:00 pm EST).
This is when the automaker will live stream the premiere of the SUV, straight from the Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen site, in front of the international media, which will "experience a spectacular presentation featuring music, light, and choreography", says the automaker.
In order to get people talking, Porsche has released new teasers with the upcoming Cayenne, revealing parts of its exterior, along with its profile.
These images arrive just a few days after the automaker revealed how the SUV was tested to its extremes, in harsh environments and temperatures stretching between minus 45 and plus 50 degrees Celsius (minus 49 and 122 degrees Fahrenheit).
As far as the 2018 Porsche Cayenne goes, it will continue to challenge the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, and Audi Q7, among others, and it will be entirely new, both outside and in the cabin.
Previous spy shots revealed that it will adopt an evolutionary styling, and it will likely be powered by the usual V6 and V8 turbocharged gasoline engines. These are expected to be joined, in the future, by some plug-in hybrids, and diesels.
Porsche will have the new Cayenne on display at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, in mid-September.
PHOTO GALLERY
VIDEO
The new Cayenne is coming from Porsche AG on Vimeo.