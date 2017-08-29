Watch All-New Porsche Cayenne Reveal Live Here At 3PM EST

Porsche will officially reveal the new Cayenne today, during a special event at Stuttgart which will also be livestreamed on its official website.
Despite a major leak of official images finding their way online, Porsche keeps teasing the new Cayenne with one last video posted on social media ahead of the big reveal.
Instead of reinventing the Cayenne, Porsche has opted for cleaning up the shape of it and making it look more balanced, adopting along the way the latest design features, including the rear LED bar that unites the taillights and the more prominent shoulder line.
The cabin draws inspiration from the Panamera, adopting the widescreen infotainment screen and the touch-sensitive panel around the gear lever, along with a pair of digital displays on each side of the rev counter.
The big reveal is going to take place at 3:00 PM EST (09:00 PM CEST), so stay tuned for all the details.
* Update - Live video added below