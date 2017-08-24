All-New Skoda Fabia Rendered With VW Polo Rear

Despite the VW Polo taillights, rear spoiler and exhaust tips, there are still plenty of Skoda design elements to go around here.
What makes this rendering by Kleber Silva still a Skoda is the C-pillar design, together with the belt line and of course the front end, which features Superb headlights and grille.
Even the taillights, while they mirror those of the VW Polo, do feature different graphics, making this render worth noting if you're trying to picture what Skoda's Fabia supermini might look like in a future iteration.
Last year, another render came out with the Fabia sporting a Superb-inspired facelift, although it wasn't much in terms of making the car look more sporty or distinguished in any way.
As for the real 2017 Skoda Fabia, the Czech automaker has recently added features like Connect Services with Infotainment Online and Care Connect. Drivers can also use the Skoda Connect App in order to find out if the windows, doors and sunroof on their Fabia are closed, while also inspecting the car's remaining fuel level.