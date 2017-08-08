Allure Premium Special Edition Added To Peugeot 208's UK Family

Peugeot has introduced a new special edition of the 208 in the United Kingdom, which is known as the Allure Premium.
It's already available for order, but there's a catch - its steep starting price of £16,565 ($21,600). This makes it the most expensive version of the supermini, topped only by the GT Line and GTI models.
However, the Peugeot 208 Allure Premium is well equipped , as it comes with 16-inch Titane matte black alloy wheels, electric and heated side mirrors with folding function, tinted rear windows, and a choice of 10 exterior colors, including the eye catching Orange Power.
Standard features also include the Cielo panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, electric windows all around, multifunction color touchscreen display, smartphone integration technology, and reversing camera. The 3D Connected Satellite Navigation system, along with additional exterior personalization, are on the options list.
The new Peugeot 208 Allure Premium Special Edition is only available with a 1.2-liter thee-cylinder gasoline engine that makes 82PS (81hp). The 0-62mph (100km/h) sprint takes 12.2 seconds, and the automaker claims that the average fuel consumption is 62.2 UK mpg (51.8 US mpg / 4.5 l/100 km).