Alpina B5 Edition 50 Doing 200+ Km/h In The Rain - Confident Or Irresponsible?

Even though you can drive as fast as you want on certain sections of Germany's Autobahn network, should you really be pushing your luck when it's raining?
The driver of this Edition 50 Alpina B5 certainly felt confident enough in the car's abilities. He took it beyond 200 km/h (124 mph), and seen as how the road surface doesn't even have any dry patches, we can't help but feel this was risky.
On the performance side of things, the Alpina B5 is a limited edition twin turbocharged BMW 5-Series, with 600 PS (592 HP) and 800 Nm (591 lb-ft) of torque at its disposal.
In the dry, it will sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.2 seconds, and hit the 200 km/h (124 mph) mark in 12.7 seconds, before maxing out at 328 km/h (204 mph). It's also got an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox, sports suspension with electronically adjustable dampers and 20" wheels.
It is without a doubt one of the fastest mid-size premium saloons (you can also get it as an Estate) in the world, and one of the most fun to drive, especially when you consider it is rear-wheel drive.
Of course, the fact that all those horses are being sent exclusively to the rear wheels, means it's not as grippy as an AWD car, which can be problematic at times, especially if the roads are slippery. Still, the car didn't have any issues in this clip, which means that the driver was probably careful with the throttle, while also not encountering any massive puddles.