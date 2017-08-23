Amazon Seeking Temporary Replacement For Jeremy Clarkson On The Grand Tour

Amazon has posted a job listing that suggests the company is looking for a temporary replacement for Jeremy Clarkson.
The tongue-in-check posting seeks a temporary TV host to "cover an absence due to pneumonia." This is clearly a reference to Clarkson as he was hospitalized on vacation earlier this month and later said the pneumonia was serious enough that he could have died.
The posting goes on to say successful applicants should "possess a strong knowledge of cars, metaphors, and progressive rock music" as well as a "proven track record in effectively dealing with colleagues that they find annoying and being lost in unknown locations."
Besides a willing to ignore Richard Hammond and a passion for leaving James May behind, successful candidates will need a valid driver’s license, knowledge of British English including "advanced qualification in exaggeration and braggadocio," and at least 6.5 million followers on Twitter or other social media networks.
Preference will be given to "tall candidates with curly hair" and whoever gets the job will drive some of the world's fastest and most exciting cars. However, the posting notes the "ability to do this without crashing would be considered an advantage, but not essential (apparently)."
It remains unclear if the posting is serious or just a promotion for the second season of The Grand Tour. Regardless, it could be your chance to become the next Jason Dawe.
H/T to Digital Spy