An In-Depth Look At The New Mercedes E-Class Estate

If you've seen Carwow's latest review of the all-new BMW 5-Series Touring, you probably know that while impressive, it didn't exactly get the nod over its more luxurious rival, the E-Class.
In order to explain why, Watson took hold of this E-Class Estate and looked at everything from styling to practicality, fuel economy, performance and overall quality.
Inside, while the quality may not be on par with what you find in the BMW 5-Series Touring, Watson thinks that the E-Class' cabin still looks a bit better.
On the move, just like its saloon sibling, the E-Class Estate is ultra-comfortable and quiet, and quick enough even if you go for the 2.0-liter diesel.
In the end, this video review covers everything you'd like to know about the Mercedes-Benz E 220 d Estate. Still, while some might prefer it to the 5-Series Touring, we reckon there are plenty of BMW fans that would rather have the 5er.
Which one would you pick as your family car?