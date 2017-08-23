Apple Developing Its Own Autonomous Shuttle Service

Apple is remaining remarkably secretive about its self-driving ambitions but The New York Times has learnt something intriguing about the ongoing venture.
According to sources close to the project, Apple is developing a self-driving shuttle service which will ferry employees between different Apple buildings. It is thought that this shuttle will be a commercial vehicle from an existing automaker that'll feature an Apple-developed autonomous driving system.
A few years ago, Apple's intent to venture into the automotive world was the industry's worst kept secret. Dubbed project 'Titan', the technology company wanted to to follow in the footsteps of Tesla and launch its very own vehicle to massively disrupt the market. However, last year we learnt that Apple had scaled-back these ambitions and was instead focused solely on developing self-driving systems.
Apple's upcoming shuttle service is dubbed PAIL, for Palo Alto to Infinite Loop, and will ferry employees from the company's office in Cupertino, California down the road to Palo Alto. While the service isn't up and running just yet, it will act as a crucial tool for the company to test its technologies in real-world conditions.
Back in April, Apple was given approval from the California Department of Motor Vehicles to test its autonomous technology in three self-driving Lexus RX 450h SUVs.
