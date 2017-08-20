Are These The Most Reliable Cars On The European Market?

After driving numerous cars over the years, CarBuyer have released a top 10 of the most reliable ones on the market.
The list, which is said to have been compiled after a survey, seems subjective, but it includes several interesting examples that should be taken into consideration, if you're looking for a used vehicle.
Despite being replaced by an entirely new generation, the old Volvo XC60 is still a good ride, which is why it comes 10th on the list, being followed by the Lexus NX, Suzuki Vitara, and Lexus CT, in this order.
Buying a Kia Cee'd apparently won't make you regret your decision, as the Korean compact car is number 6 on the list, and neither will the more expensive Lexus RX. The Spanish alternative to the Volkswagen Golf, the Seat Leon, is number 4, while the bronze medal, in this case, goes to the Audi Q3.
The Skoda Yeti is still as tough as they come, and even though the Czech automaker will soon retire it, in favor of the newer Karoq, the SUV still easy to recommend, and it's number 2 on the list.
And since reliability is synonym with Toyota in the automotive industry, topping the Yeti is a model made by the Japanese company.
