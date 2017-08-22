Ariel Is Reportedly Working On A 1,180 HP Electric Supercar

Ariel is known for making insane machines such as the Atom and Nomad but a new report is suggesting the company is developing the "fastest-accelerating and most advanced supercar in history."
Autocar reports the model will be unveiled later this month with an electric powertrain that consists of four electric motors and a 42 kWh liquid-cooled battery. The motors are slated to have a combined output of 1,180 hp (880 kW) and 1,328 lb-ft (1,799 Nm) of torque. This setup will reportedly enable the car to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 2.4 seconds and onto a top speed of 160 mph (257 km/h).
The car's top speed doesn't sound impressive and neither does a claim that the car will only be good for approximately 15 minutes of track time before needing to be fast charged for nearly 50 minutes.
While its track time might be limited, the car is slated to have range of 100-120 miles (161-193 km) on electricity alone. Once that is exhausted, the car will reportedly be powered by a turbine range extender.
The model is slated to go into production in 2020 and it will reportedly have an aluminum monocoque chassis as well as carbon fiber body panels. This could enable the vehicle to tip the scales at just 1600 kg (3,527 kg).