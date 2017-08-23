Ariel Previews Its 1,180 HP Electric Supercar

Following yesterday's report, Ariel has officially released details about its electric sports car project codenamed HIPERCAR.
Set to go into production in 2020, the high-performance model is a range-extended electric vehicle that has a 42 or 56 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which is backed up by a 47 hp (35 kW) micro-turbine range extending engine.
The battery pack powers electric motors that each develop 295 hp (220 kW) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque. Since the model can be equipped with either rear- or all-wheel drive, the combined output is 590 hp (440 kW) or 1,180 hp (880 kW).
In terms of performance, the car will be able to accelerate from 0-60 mph in 2.4 seconds, 0-100 mph (0-161 km/h) in 3.8 seconds, and 0-150 mph (0-241 km/h) in 7.8 seconds. Shortly thereafter, the model will hit its top speed of 160 mph (257 km/h).
The HIPERCAR will ride on a lightweight aluminum chassis and the model can be equipped with either forged or carbon composite wheels measuring 20-inches up front and 21-inches in the rear.
In a statement, Ariel's Simon Saunders said “It will be an expensive car because of the technology involved but when compared to £1m+ supercars, which it will outperform, it’s going to represent excellent value for money." He added, "This is the first true electric supercar that will cross continents, drive to town, and lap a race track."