Armored Personnel Carrier Rams Kia Cee'd In Russia

No, this isn't a scene from a Golden Eye reboot, but rather something that will make you shake your head in disbelief.
The driver at fault here is definitely the person behind the wheel of that BTR-80 personnel carrier. Not only did the armored vehicle hit a civilian car, it did so while running a red light, which you can clearly see in the second video.
As for the first video, it shows how the driver of the Kia actually had a split second in which he saw the military vehicle coming and tried to avoid the crash. Unfortunately it was too late.
While there is no information regarding the aftermath of the incident, we hope the driver of the Kia was uninjured and we're also hopeful there weren't any passengers in the back, because that's where the BTR-80 struck.
Also, getting hit by such a heavy piece of machinery with its own momentum pretty much means that your car has no chance of retaining its original shape after making contact. All the more reason for military personnel to obey traffic regulations and watch where they're going.