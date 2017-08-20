Aston Martin DBR1 Sells For Record $25.5 Million In Monterey

The very first Aston Martin DBR1 to be built has sold for $22.55 million at RM Sotheby’s Monterey sale, thus becoming the most expensive British car ever sold at auction.
This particular DBR1 is so special for a number of reasons. Most significantly, it was driven by the likes of Carroll Shelby, Roy Salvadori, Stirling Moss, Jack Brabham and Reg Parnell. Additionally, it is the most original of the five DBR1s in existence and claimed victory at the Nurburgring 1000 KM with Moss behind the wheel.
Furthermore, it is the sister car to the DBR1 that claimed victory at the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans and itself competed in the 1956, 1957 and 1958 iterations of the world’s most famous endurance race.
The final sales price of the DBR1 surpasses the previous British record held by a Jaguar D-Type that sold for $21.78 million.