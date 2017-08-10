Aston Martin DBX To Launch With Conventional Engines, Hybrid And EV Variants Due Later

The Aston Martin DBX crossover is slated to go into production in 2019 and new details are starting to emerge about the upcoming model.
Citing a report by Wales Online, Autobild is reporting the crossover will eschew traditional side mirrors for rear view cameras. This is a relatively novel feature which was used on the DBX concept and more recently on the Valkyrie. It remains unclear how the system will work but on the latter model, the images from the cameras will be displayed on digital screens that are located near the base of the A-pillars.
While the concept was an electric vehicle, the report suggests the first production models will use traditional combustion engines. This means choices will likely include an AMG-sourced twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine with 503 hp (375 kW) and 513 lb-ft (695 Nm) of torque as well as a twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 engine with 600 hp (447 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque.
Following the model's launch, a hybrid or plug-in hybrid variant could join the lineup. An electric model is also expected but its timing remains unclear.
If everything pans out, the Aston Martin DBX could cost between £150,000-200,000 ($194,627-259,564).