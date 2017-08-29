Aston Martin Finalizes Design Work On DBX

Aston Martin has confirmed that design work on the production-spec DBX has been completed, Autocar reports.
Company chief executive Andy Palmer says the finished vehicle maintains many of the key design elements of the concept but that unlike the show car, it has four doors rather than two.
“There are aspects of the car that have changed dramatically — perhaps none more so than the fact that it is now a four-door — and, on a comparison basis, you will be able to pick out many details that have been modified. But in terms of the pure lines and the fundamental core principles of the car, you’ll recognise them,” he said.
Earlier this month, Autobild indicated that the DBX would follow in the footsteps of the Valkyrie hypercar by utilizing cameras instead of traditional wing mirrors. While Aston Martin has yet to confirm or deny these reports, ditching mirrors would allow company designers to remain true to the original concept and potentially pave the way for a full range of mirrorless Astons.
When the DBX launches in 2019, it will initially be sold with both the company’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with 503 hp and 513 lb-ft of torque and the range-topping twin-turbo 5.2-liter V12 with 600 hp and 516 lb-ft.