Aston Martin Unveils The Vanquish Zagato Speedster And Shooting Brake

Aston Martin has released the first pictures of the Vanquish Zagato Speedster and Shooting Brake.
Set to join the previously announced Coupe and Volante, the latest two additions are already a hit as Aston Martin has sold out of its entire production run of the Speedster. This is an impressive feat as the model isn't slated to go into production until next year.
The Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake is the newest entry to the lineup and it boasts a dramatic body which is sure to garner plenty of attention. Aston Martin only released a couple of pictures of the model but the company says the vehicle is a "strict two-seater" with a unique roof which has a glass inlay that allows light to flood into the cabin.
Speaking of the interior, the Shooting Brake has herringbone carbon fiber trim, anodized bronze controls, and optional aniline leather upholstery. Buyers will also find a power tailgate which opens to reveal a "luxuriously trimmed rear cabin area" complete with a tailored luggage set.
Production will be limited to a total of 325 units including 99 Coupes, 99 Volantes, 99 Shooting Brakes, and 28 Speedsters. This will ensure the models remain exclusive but Aston Martin Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman confirmed a handful of customers have ordered one of every example.