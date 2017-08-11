Astonishing Footage Shows Nine Occupants Fleeing Car After Crash

As if running away from the scene of an accident wasn't bad enough, the driver of this old Honda Civic took off together with 7 other passengers after running into the back of an Audi.
By the way, if the math doesn't add up, it's because the 9th and final passenger was locked away in the trunk, so he ended up being the last to make a run for it, though not before the driver came back to let him out.
The driver of the Audi can then be seen exiting his car, roughly half a minute after everybody cleared out that Honda.
The incident took place last month in Leicester, England, and according to the Leicester Mercury, nobody was thought to have been injured in the crash.
"I had to laugh when the driver returns to the car and another youth pops out of the boot," said a local resident who preferred to remain anonymous.
"The consequences could have been truly awful, they could have hit a pedestrian or a mum with a pram," added another resident who witnessed the accident.