Atlantis Blue BMW M3 With Light Brown Interior Is The King Of Contrast

Aside from the obviously rich color scheme, this Atlantis Blue M3 is also rocking an M-Performance body kit as well as an M-Performance exhaust and M4 GTS bonnet.
It's nearly identical to that Speed Yellow M3 we showed you last week, a car that was also on display at BMW's Abu Dhabi showroom.
While sporting the same front and rear carbon fiber spoilers, it has a more elegant interior - a mixture of black and light brown leather with blue inserts across the dash and on the door panels.
The only carbon fiber we can see is used on the rear diffuser, exhaust tips, rear wing, front spoiler and possibly the roof.
The BMW M3 remains one of the fastest 4-door saloons in the world, with 431 PS (425 HP) at its disposal. It will max out at 250 km/h (155 mph) if you don't mind the electronic limiter, and hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.1 seconds as long as you let it do all the shifting for you.