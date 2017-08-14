ATS GT Italian Supercar Announced For Salon Prive

Automobili Turismo e Sport, or ATS, is an Italian sports car manufacturer founded in 1962 by a team of former Ferrari F1 technicians now looking to bring their know-how into the 21st century.
And they will do so with an entirely new product, called GT, which will show its fangs during the 2017 Salon Prive, starting with August 31, at the Blenheim Palace, in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, England.
To mark the occasion of building a new road-legal vehicle more than 50 years after the Italian company renounced this idea, a preview image has been released showing the brand's logo, on top of a sketch that provides us with our first look at the upcoming exotic car.
Not much is known about the new ATS GT so far, except that it's powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
Styled by the brand's chief engineer, Emanuele Bomboi, only 12 units will be built (by hand), using lightweight composites and carbon fiber for the bodywork, interior and chassis, all of which part of the Launch Edition version.
"This is a pivotal day for ATS and our new supercar. We use words such as 'challenge, adventure, and passion' to represent the values that were shared among all the founders of ATS in 1962", said owner Daniele Maritan. "Today, we find the same values in the talented people bringing back this historically important brand. Salon Prive was the obvious destination for us to launch our luxury and historically important supercar this Summer, and we can’t wait to show it off to the public.”