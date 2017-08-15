Audi A8 D3 Certainly Looks Different With Custom Wheels, Air Suspension

The D3 generation of the Audi A8 has aged like a fine wine, and despite costing as much as a house back when it was new, especially in the S8 specification, it can now be had from just a few thousand dollars.
However, what if an owner got tired of the way their German flagship saloon looks and wants to upgrade it? Well, depending on what they want, they can turn to Kreutzmann Carbonmanufaktur to fit a few aftermarket upgrades.
The most noticeable ones, in this case, are the custom wheels, made by Radi8, which together with the air suspension by Air and Static, help transform this Audi A8. Blink and you will probably miss the side skirts and front splitter, but they are an important part of the exterior, although we cannot say the same about the lettering applied to the lower part of the doors, trunk lid, and fuel-filler door.
Before calling it a day, the tuning company added new carbon fiber trim inside. This can be seen on the steering wheel, dashboard, and central console, and it's contrasted by some red accents.