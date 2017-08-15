Audi E-Tron Imperator Concept Is All About Technology And Comfort

With the rise of autonomous driving systems and electric powertrains, the typical car is set to look significantly different in a couple of decades, perhaps like the Mercedes F015 Luxury in Motion Concept.
With this in mind, artist Frederic Le Sciellour has rendered a futuristic Audi for the year 2028, dubbed the e-Tron Imperator and created to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the original Audi Type R Imperator.
Like the Mercedes F015, the Audi e-Tron Imperator has an electric powertrain and is therefore dominated by a huge cabin that stretches most of the vehicle’s length, except for its stubby front-end.
Inside, the Imperator is a luxurious four-seater laden with many of the technologies we expect to see become reality in the coming decades. That includes a large holographic display in the rear that can project a 3D image, like a detailed image of New York City. Up front, the concept has a fully digital dashboard that displays everything the driver and front passenger could ever need.
Last but not least are the door panels which ditch traditional upholstery, handles and speakers in favor of large touchscreens that control multimedia functions, among other things.