Audi Giving Up To €10,000 Trade-In Bonus For Older Diesels

Audi has announced the official launch of trade-in bonuses to owners of old Euro 1 to Euro 4 diesel models who want to switch for a new Euro 6-compliant Audi model.
These trade-in bonuses, which were agreed along with additional measures in the recent National Diesel Forum, range from €3,000 to €10,000 (around $3,500 to $12,000), depending on which new model you’re going for. The company also offers incentives for late-model used Audis but didn’t get into details.
The offer will be financed on the whole by Audi and is available only in Germany with immediate effect up until December 31st of this year.
The company reckons that customers wishing to buy an Audi with a plug-in hybrid powertrain or a g-Tron model that runs on CNG will get the better deal; the incentive for the soon-to-be launched A4 Avant g-tron and A5 Sportback g-tron will be 9,500 euros in total.
The measure comes after the agreement of Audi, VW, BMW, Daimler and Opel with the German government to help in accelerating the replacement of older models with new and more environmentally-friendly vehicles.