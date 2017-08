Audi Patent's Tech That Calculates A Hybrid's Most Efficient Route

PHOTO GALLERY

Audi has patented an intriguing piece of technology which allows a hybrid vehicle to find the most fuel efficient route for a given journey.The patent, recently published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, involves the navigation system examining the route and determining the most frugal way to reach the destination . Depending on how much charge the battery has, the route will vary.Things get even more in-depth from there. If the driver so desires, the system could find a route that uses only battery power or alternatively, one that uses the electric motor and internal combustion engine in tandem.In the patent Audi says that owners of plug-in hybrids traditionally want to maximize their fuel efficiency and ideally, travel to certain destinations solely on electric power. Consequently, the marque says that “the electric driving experience [is] increased but the carbon dioxide emissions or also the emission of other pollutants in driving operation may also be decreased.”Like other great ideas, this one offers a rather simple solution to consumer demand, frequently calling for more fuel-efficient vehicles, and can be expected to feature in Audi production cars in the not too distant future.