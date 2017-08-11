Audi Q2 Gains 190PS Quattro Range-Topping Version In The UK

Audi UK is expanding the Q2 Quattro range with the addition of the 2.0-liter TFSI engine option, which is now available for order.
Producing 187hp (190PS), the new 2.0-liter TFSI is the most powerful engine you can get with the Audi Q2.
Combined with the trademark Quattro all-wheel drive and the standard S-Tronic dual-clutch gearbox, the new version of the Audi Q2 can accelerate from nought to 62mph (100km/h) in 6.5 seconds, with top speed set at 141mph.
This is also the first petrol version to be offered with Quattro all-wheel drive in the UK, joining the 150PS 2.0 TDI Quattro model in the range. The range-topping Q2 is available in S-Line and Edition #1 trim levels.
The seven-speed S-Tronic gearbox also features a coasting function when the driver selects the “efficiency” mode, while the stop-start function can shut off the engine when speed drops to 4.3mph.
Audi claims a combined fuel economy of 44.8 mpg UK and 144g/km of CO2 emissions in S-Line spec and 44.1mpg UK combined in conjunction with 146g/km for the Edition #1.
As for the price, the new Audi Q2 2.0 TFSI Quattro S-Tronic starts from £31,760 and reaches up to £36,750 OTR.