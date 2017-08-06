Audi Q4 Design Study Offers A Taste Of 2019 Model

A couple of days ago, we showed you an intriguing Audi Q1 concept dreamt up by an ambitious designer. Now, we have renderings of another missing piece in Audi’s SUV puzzle, the Q4.
Audi has trademarked all names from Q1 to Q9 but has yet to use Q1, Q4, Q6, Q8 or Q9 on any production vehicles but if rumors are to be believed, they may be used in the years to come, including Q4.
In fact, Audi confirmed earlier this year that the Q4 will hit the production line in 2019 and compete against the likes of the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC with its coupe-like profile. With this in mind, Lorenzo Mariotti has rendered what the vehicle may look like.
Limited inspiration has been taken from the Prologue Concept and Audi’s current design language. Instead, the front ditches a traditional grille entirely and solely consists of small air intakes and horizontal headlights. It’s not what you’d call pretty and borrows man of its design touches from the Audi e-Tron Sportback SUV concept.
Meanwhile, the sides of the Q4 Concept are dominated by impossibly-large wheels and low-profile tires, matched by slim side windows and a low roofline, making the creation almost look like a high-riding estate, not an SUV.
We know the finished product from Audi won’t look like this but we’re even more interested than ever as to what the brand has up its sleeve.