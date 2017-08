Audi Q8 Spied Virtually Undisguised Ahead Of Its Debut Next Year

Photo Gallery

The Audi Q8 has been spied virtually undisguised by a member of the Autopareri forum.Previewed by the Q8 and Q8 Sport concepts, the production model is based on the MLB Evo platform that underpins the Q7 . While the two models will have a lot in common, the Q8 features unique exterior styling which can be clearly seen in this photo.The single image reveals the crossover will have an upward sweeping beltline, a gently sloping roof, and small rear quarter windows. Buyers will also find muscular fenders and a steeply raked rear window. Other highlights include a dual exhaust system, slender taillights, and massive five-spoke alloy wheels.The unique styling will carry over to the interior as previous spy photos have shown the model will be equipped with a sports steering wheel and a high-tech center console with two digital displays.Engine options remain unconfirmed but are expected to mirror those on the Q7. This means the model could be offered with a 2.0-liter TFSI four-cylinder developing 252 hp (188 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque as well as a 3.0-liter TFSI V6 producing 333 hp (248 kW) and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque. We can also expect a plug-in hybrid variant and a high-performance RS Q8