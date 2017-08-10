Audi Q8 Spied Virtually Undisguised Ahead Of Its Debut Next Year

The Audi Q8 has been spied virtually undisguised by a member of the Autopareri forum.
Previewed by the Q8 and Q8 Sport concepts, the production model is based on the MLB Evo platform that underpins the Q7. While the two models will have a lot in common, the Q8 features unique exterior styling which can be clearly seen in this photo.
The single image reveals the crossover will have an upward sweeping beltline, a gently sloping roof, and small rear quarter windows. Buyers will also find muscular fenders and a steeply raked rear window. Other highlights include a dual exhaust system, slender taillights, and massive five-spoke alloy wheels.
The unique styling will carry over to the interior as previous spy photos have shown the model will be equipped with a sports steering wheel and a high-tech center console with two digital displays.
Engine options remain unconfirmed but are expected to mirror those on the Q7. This means the model could be offered with a 2.0-liter TFSI four-cylinder developing 252 hp (188 kW) and 273 lb-ft (370 Nm) of torque as well as a 3.0-liter TFSI V6 producing 333 hp (248 kW) and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque. We can also expect a plug-in hybrid variant and a high-performance RS Q8.
H/T to Motor1