Audi R8 V10 Plus Spyder Making U.S. Debut This Friday At The Quail

Ingolstadt's most powerful convertible ever is making its first U.S appearance at the annual Monterey Car Week, August 18th.
The R8 V10 Plus Spyder is powered by the same 610 PS (601 HP) naturally-aspirated V10 engine found in the R8 LMS race car, while also boasting a seven-speed S-tronic dual-clutch gearbox.
Add them together and you get a 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) acceleration time of just 3.3 seconds, making this one of the world's fastest drop-top supercars.
The R8 V10 Plus Spyder also comes with an exclusive micrommata green exterior, anthracite gray single frame grille, black tailpipe covers, 19" wheels (20" optional), bucket seats and ceramic brakes, among many others.
Aside from the V10 Plus Spyder, Audi will also be showing off their all-new RS5 Coupe and the R8 LMS GT3 in Pebble Beach, as well as the legendary Audi Sport quattro S1 - 2017 also happens to mark the 30th anniversary of Walter Rohrl's record run to the top of Pike's Peak inside the S1.
Also, beginning tomorrow, August 17 and running through Sunday, August 20, VIP guests will also benefit from Audi's exclusive driving experience at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion. There, guests will be able to take part in an Audi Sport Performance Drive, behind the wheel of an R8 V10 around Laguna Seca.