Audi RS4 Avant And R8 V10 GT Could Debut In Frankfurt

The Frankfurt Motor Show kicks off on September 12th and we're starting to learn more about what could be in store for this year's event.
Automobile Magazine reports Audi will have a big showing as the company will unveil a handful of new models including the A8, RS4 Avant, R8 V10 GT. The four-ring brand is also expected to introduce an updated version of the e-tron Sportback concept and an all-new electric car concept with next-generation battery technology. The SQ2 could also make a surprise appearance.
Mercedes has already revealed its plans for the show so we'll skip them and focus on BMW. Besides the previously shown M5 and 6-Series GT, the company will introduce the i3 S and the Z4 roadster. We can also expect a number of new concepts including an X7 FCV and an electric vehicle which will reportedly be based on the 4-Series GranCoupe.
On the Porsche side, we can expect the 2018 Cayenne as well as a "Touring Pack" for the 911 GT3. The manual-only model is slated to have a number of styling cues lifted from the 911 R. Sadly, Porsche has reportedly decided move back the introduction of the 911 Speedster to the Los Angeles Auto Show in November.