Audi S1 Fools Around On The Beach With Tracks

When standards wheels and tires won’t handle the off-road abuse you’re throwing at them, some brave souls opt to ditch wheels entirely and instead have their vehicles outfitted with tracks, like this Audi S1.
Nissan was the most recent automaker to make use of tracks, revealing special concepts of the Rogue Warrior, Pathfinder and Murano with snow tracks last year. However, this project appears even more absurd.
We haven’t been able to find out who created this insane S1 off-roader but video shows it speeding along a beach without a worry in the world and looking like an absolute ball to drive. Unlike the other track-equipped cars we’ve seen, this S1 is also special because of the simple fact that it is a tiny hatchback which, ordinarily, has almost no off-roading ability.
As cool as this S1 is, we do hope the owner has ensured it can be re-fitted with wheels and tires with limited effort because the compact Audi is also rather thrilling on the road.