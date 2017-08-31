Audi Sport Boss Stephan Winkelmann Reportedly Leaves To Head Bugatti

Current Audi Sport boss Stephan Winkelmann is reportedly leaving his post to head Bugatti later this year.
Inside sources at VW Group revealed the news to Autocar, saying that Winkelmann will replace 59-year-old Wolfgang Durheimer at Bugatti.
Despite Durheimer leaving his post at Bugatti, he will remain chairman of Bentley, at least for the time being. Michael-Julius Renz, Audi’s China sales division president, will replace Winkelmann as CEO at Audi Sport.
Winkelmann, who also served as Lamborghini’s CEO between 2005 and 2016, is also said to eventually take over the head position in Bentley from Durheimer as part of Group VW’s longer-term management plan.
It’s said that Durheimer wanted to leave at the end of this year but was convinced to stay until the launch of the new Continental GTC, the convertible version of the recently revealed Continental GT.
Under Winkelmann, Audi reorganised and renamed its performance division from Audi Quattro GmbH to Audi Sport. He also oversaw the launch of the latest R8 Spyder and RS5 Coupe while he’s responsible for the development of the upcoming rear-drive R8 and new RS4 Avant.
Winkelmann’s new Bugatti responsibilities will include the development of additional Chiron versions, including the rumored Chiron Grand Sport and Chiron Super Sport.