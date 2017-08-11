Audi USA Readying New Driving Experience At COTA [w/Video]

Audi customers and fans alike will be able to tackle the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) behind the wheel of new Audi sport models, such as the R8 V10 plus, all-new RS3 and TT RS, as well as the Audi Q7.
The Audi Sport driving experience consists of four unique programs that can last either half a day, one day or even two days. Each program includes a classroom session for learning your basics, followed by the hands-on interactive experience.
Reservations are now open and the driving sessions will be offered year round, according to the German automaker.
The first of the four driving programs is called 'Audi Sport dynamic experience'. This is where participants learn the key principles of performance driving techniques behind the wheel of the Audi RS3 and the TT RS.
Moving up you've got the 'Audi Sport track initiation experience', a half-day program where you can master vehicle control and handling in the TT RS, RS3 but also the R8 V10 plus, on the track as well as the exercise paddocks.
Upping the ante is the 'Audi Sport R8 track initiation experience', a one-day program where you can explore the full potential of the R8 V10 plus on the Formula 1 circuit, followed by the 'Audi Sport R8 pro track experience', which includes training from professional instructors and two full days behind the wheel of the R8 V10 plus.
In order to book one of these experiences for yourself, choose whichever program fits you best.