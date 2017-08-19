Australia To Build Coastal EV Superhighway

Australia has committed to building a superhighway catering for electric vehicles along the coast of Queensland, near the famed Great Barrier Reef.
The 1,118-mile (1,800 km) stretch of road will run from Coolangatta in the south to Cairns in the far north and according to State Minister Steven Miles, will be equipped with charging stations along the entire length, Reuters reports.
“This project is ambitious, but we want as many people as possible on board the electric vehicle revolution, as part of our transition to a low-emissions future,” Miles said.
The charging stations, set to be provided by Australian manufacturers Tritium and Schneider Electric, will offer free charging to all plug-in vehicles using the road.
Compared to many western nations, sales of EVs in Australia lag significantly behind. In fact, excluding locally-sold Tesla vehicles, just 138 battery electric vehicles or range-extended BEVs were sold across the country in 2016.